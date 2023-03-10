Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking Manish Sisodia's remand — What agency argued in court today

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Excise policy case.

A Delhi court reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking 10-day remand of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The court, however, said on Friday that Sisodia's bail plea in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case will be heard on March 21.

During the hearing on Friday, the ED sought 10-day custody for interrogation of Manish Sisodia to identify the modus operandi and to confront other persons who have been summoned. "He (Sisodia) has given answers contrary to the statement given by independent people," the lawyer said.

What the ED argued in court?

The ED told the court that there was a conspiracy behind framing the excise policy. "The conspiracy was coordinated by Vijay Nair (an AAP leader) , along with others and the Excise policy was brought out for extraordinary profit margin for wholesalers," the counsel appearing for the ED said.

It said the margin of 12 percent of wholesale profit margin to private entities was never discussed in the GoM (Group of Members) meeting.

The ED also alleged "destruction of evidence", saying that 14 phones were "destroyed and changed" within a span of one year. "Sisodia used phones purchased by others and SIM cards that are not in his name so that he can use it as a defence later. Even the phone used by him is not in his name," the lawyer said.

The central probe agency also named BRS leader K Kavitha as part of the conspiracy. “Between key players from South group to Vijay Nair to kickbacks paid, the conspiracy was orchestrated by Nair and others from south group including K Kavitha," the ED told the court.

What Sisodia argued in court today?

Meanwhile, Dayan Krishnan arguing for Manish Sisodia said the "time has come for the courts to act on arrests like these (By Enforcement Directorate). "I pray you to be the first to do so in PMLA," he was quoted by the Bar and Bench as saying, adding that, "It is only a fashion these days that they (Agencies) take arrests as a right."

Sisodia's lawyer further argued that the agency is saying that Vijay Nair was acting on behalf of the accused (Sisodia) based on a statement. "The question is would that be enough for you to convict me? The answer is no," he said.

What are the allegations?

The Delhi liquor case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The ED and the CBI alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, and undue favours were extended to licence holders. They further said the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies said.

Further, it was alleged that the Excise department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to Covid-19, it was alleged further.

This allegedly caused a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer, the agencies claimed according to ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the ED took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody. The agency also summoned Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in the liquor policy case.

The ED, last year, filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has, so far, undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after an FIR was filed, taking cognisance of the CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

BJP workers protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested against the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday. BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said the same things will happen with Arvind Kejriwal which happened with Manish Sisodia. "After the CBI, the ED also arrested Manish Sisodia on the basis of proof also. Delhi's public will not believe in them now," Tiwari said.