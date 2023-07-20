Manipur viral video: Govt tells social media platforms to not share the clip; main accused arrested

A video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The government has reportedly issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the video of two Manipur women that went viral on Wednesday. "It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation," news agency ANI quoted government source as saying.

As the video came to light, Prime Minister Narendra said the incident has put the entire nation to shame . "All CMs should focus on strengthening the law and order," the prime minister added. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the recent viral video, news agency ANI reported.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

The women were allegedly molested and gangraped by men in the Thoubal district of Manipur. Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station against unknown armed miscreants.

According to a spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors."

The forum was quoted by PTI as saying, "The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media."

While condemning the "sickening act", the spokesperson in a statement demanded that the central and state governments, National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take cognisance of the offence and bring the culprits before the law.

Main accused arrested

The main accused of Manipur viral video case was arrested around 1:30 am on Thursday, CM Biren Singh said. He said the Manipur Police swung to action after taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident and made the first arrest this morning.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," Singh said in a tweet.

My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023

Police earlier said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said the incident happened two and a half months ago but no arrest has been made so far.

"I am ashamed that no one has been arrested. The central government is silent, the PM has not made a single statement. I am writing today to the Manipur CM and PM Modi to end the violence in Manipur and take action against the accused and police officials," Maliwal said. "I am unable to sleep after watching the video which has come from Manipur," she added.

#WATCH | DCW chief Swati Maliwal says, "I am unable to sleep after watching the video which has come from Manipur. The incident happened 2.5 months ago but no arrest has been made so far. I am ashamed that no one has been arrested. Central govt is silent, PM has not made a single… pic.twitter.com/1WGEAkHLqx — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also spoke with Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh over the viral video. She termed the incident "condemnable and downright inhuman".

In a tweet on Thursday night, Irani said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."