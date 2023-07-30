Manipur | Women protesters block police personnel in Tengnoupal district

The women protesters blocking the highway suspect that this could be an attempt to bring in radical Meitei outfits disguised as state forces into Moreh, a claim strongly denied by the Manipur Police.

Days after the arson of the empty homes of Meitei people in Manipur's Moreh town, around 300-400 Kuki-Zo women protesters took to the streets to block highways for state police personnel.

As per the Hindu report, women protesters are sitting along the Imphal-Moreh Road (NH-102) blocking the state government's effort to send around 70-80 additional police personnel to the town.

Moreh town is dominated by Kuki-Zo people and the minority Meitei community members were chased out of the hill areas soon after the eruption of ethnic clashes on May 4 this year. Moreh is an international border town located on the India–Myanmar border in the Tengnoupal district.

While the town already has the presence of Manipur Police, whose presence in the district is restricted within their camps.

The women protesters blocking the highway suspect that this could be an attempt to bring in radical Meitei outfits disguised as state forces into Moreh, a claim denied by the Manipur Police.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a delegation of 21 MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan. The delegation submitted a memorandum on their observations after visiting the northeastern state.

The opposition party members, part of this delegation, asserted that the Manipur ethnic conflict, which is lingering for around three months, may create security problems for the country if not resolved at the earliest.

Talking about their experience during the two-day visit, the senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed the situation has become such that valley people (Meiteis) cannot go to the hills (where Kukis live) and hill people cannot come to the valley.