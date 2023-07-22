A "rumour-free" helpline number (9233522822) has been established for people to report the spread of "unfounded" films.
Another horrifying video of the chopped head of a man has surfaced on the Internet from violence-torn Manipur.
The latest video circulating on the Internet shows the chopped head of a man reportedly belonging to the Kuki community. According to reports, a few tribal organisations have identified the victim as David Theik, who was a resident of Churachandpur's Lamza village.
The video has emerged at a time when tension is already running high over a two-month-old video of two women being paraded naked by a mob. One of the victims was allegedly gang-raped.
The distressing incident attracted the strongest reactions from the country's top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter. The apex court on Thursday asked the Centre and State Government to apprise the court about the steps taken in the matter.
As of now, there has been no official statement from the police's side on the latest video. Hindustan Times reported that the people who were aware of the incident have confirmed that Theik was volunteering to keep guard when he was attacked by the rival group. The incident happened on July 2 at around 5 am.
Theik was among three other victims who were brutally killed on the said night.
After Theik was beheaded, the killers tied the head to a bamboo pole, an image of which is also circulating on social media. Many users on social media claimed that it is the same blood-stained bamboo fence where David Thiek's head was placed.
ITLF (Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum) has alleged that the people who killed the Theik included a personal security guard of a BJP legislator. However, this allegation has not been verified, but the victim’s family has filed an FIR with the police, also accusing a few members of Manipur Police commandos.
Meanwhile, at least 6,000 FIRs related to ethnic violence, including 70 murder cases, have been filed since May at different police stations across the state, News18 reported. According to police, 657 people have been detained from both the Imphal Valley and surrounding areas.
