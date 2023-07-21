Manipur Viral Video: First visuals of villagers torching main accused's house emerge

Villagers had set the house of accused of Heradash Singh on fire and also ostracised his family, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. News 18 took to Twitter to share the visuals of the incident.

First visuals of a mob burning down the house of the main accused in the Manipur viral video case has emerged. This comes a day after Huirem Heradash Singh — the main accused— along with three others were arrested on Thursday over a video that showed two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Manipur Viral Video Horror: First visuals of the main accused's house being torched in Manipur@kamalikasengupt with details on it#Manipur #ManipurViolence | @Sriya_Kundu pic.twitter.com/n8CrgnlQ72 — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 21, 2023

Who is Huirem Heradash Singh

Police said the first arrested person - Huirem Heradash Singh - was seen prominently directing the mob at B. Phainom village of Kangpokpi district in the 26-second video that surfaced on Wednesday

During the night-long raids, supervised by senior IPS officers, the person identified as Huirem Heradash Singh, age 32, was arrested from Thoubal district while a manhunt has been launched to nab others. The identity of the other three arrested persons was not immediately known.

"The main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested today morning in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai," news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, police had earlier said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed men and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

As tensions escalated in Manipur, police said senior officers are scrutinising the video and matching those who feature in it with the people arrested.

According to reports, the two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by the mob comprising the majority community. However, some other media reports cited one of the survivors as saying that she was "lucky" that the mob didn't rape her . The survivors also alleged lack of police actions when the incident was taking place, while the police have refuted these allegations.

One of the eyewitnesses of the May 4 incident, Hahat Vaiphei, claimed the villagers of B Phainom thwarted a similar attempt by a mob the previous day. "When we started to relocate from the village, we were caught by the mob. They dragged us away from the village as we made appeals to spare us," Vaiphei told a YouTube channel run from neighbouring Mizoram. She said the mob forced the two women to parade naked before raping them.