Manipur viral video case: SC directs CBI not to record victim's statement

Manipur viral video case: SC directs CBI not to record victim's statement

Manipur viral video case: SC directs CBI not to record victim's statement
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar  Aug 1, 2023 11:46:18 AM IST (Updated)

The Supreme Court's orders came after petitioners moved the court, objecting to CBI officers recording the statement when the hearing is due on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to record the statement of two victims in the Manipur viral video case. The order came after petitioners moved the court, objecting to CBI officers recording their statement even as the hearing is due on Tuesday. The Supreme Court is set to hear the main case at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Ahead of the hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, said he was not aware of it. "Just ask them (CBI officials) to wait. We are going to take it at 2 pm today," the bench, which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was quoted by PTI as saying. "I will convey this," Mehta replied.
On Monday, the Supreme Court described the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur as "horrendous" amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob. It asked searching questions about delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.
(With inputs from agencies)
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 11:37 AM IST
ManipurSupreme Court

X