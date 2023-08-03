Manipur's Kuki community postpones mass burial following Home Ministry's appeal

The ITLF emphasised that if the MHA fails to provide a written assurance for their demands before the start of the program, they will proceed with the burial as planned. However, if the MHA does give a written assurance, they will continue with the program but postpone the burial part.

The Kuki Zo community in Churachandpur district's border area, Tuibong, has decided to temporarily postpone the mass burial of 35 deceased individuals killed in the Manipur violence. This decision comes after an appeal from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which assured the Kuki community that they would address the burial matter and attempt to resolve it within seven days.

The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF) held an extensive meeting and discussed the MHA's request for a five-day delay in the burial. The MHA's request came with the condition that if the Kuki community complies, they would be allowed to bury the bodies in the same location, and the government would legalise the land for burial. This request was also supported by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

After deliberating with various stakeholders, the ITLF has agreed to consider the MHA's request for a five-day delay in the burial, provided that certain demands are met.

These demands include the legalisation of the burial site in S. Boljang of Churachandpur, Manipur, the exclusion of Meitei state forces from all hill districts for the safety of the Kuki-Zo communities, the transportation of deceased Kuki-Zo individuals from Imphal to Lamka (Churachandpur) due to the burial delay, and the acceleration of their political demand for total separation from Manipur. The ITLF also demands the transfer of tribal jail inmates in Imphal to other states for their safety.

The ITLF emphasised that if the MHA fails to provide a written assurance for their demands before the start of the program, they will proceed with the burial as planned. However, if the MHA does give a written assurance, they will continue with the program but postpone the burial part.

The land originally designated for the burial was government-owned, and the state government requested the Kuki community to refrain from proceeding with the burial there for two primary reasons.

Firstly, conducting a mass burial on government land could create controversy. Secondly, the land lies in a border area between valleys and hills, making it highly sensitive from a communal perspective.

There were protests from the Meitei community against the burial, and the administration deployed significant forces in the area due to concerns about potential unrest. Additionally, one group of Meitei reached out to the court, leading to a status quo being imposed on the burial.

In the next seven days, the tribal community will submit applications for the event.