CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsManipur violence LIVE: Congress protests against May 4 incident in Delhi, demands CM's resignation

Manipur violence LIVE: Congress protests against May 4 incident in Delhi, demands CM's resignation

Manipur violence LIVE: Congress protests against May 4 incident in Delhi, demands CM's resignation
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 20, 2023 2:09 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Manipur Violence Live Updates: The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in a May 4 video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district, officials said. They said several police teams were formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced. Police had issued a statement on Wednesday saying a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

Manipur viral video: Mass combing operation has started, says CM Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "Mass combing operation has started in the suspected areas, also cybercrime has been asked to verify the authenticity of the video. Last night itself, we have arrested one main culprit involved in this heinous crime."

Jul 20, 2023 2:08 PM

Manipur viral video: 'We need to find a solution by any means'

"It was a very shameful act...As per the media, the incident happened on May 4...PM Modi in his statement asked for strict action and we support and demand for the same...We need to find a solution by any means... Whenever such incidents happen, we need to rise above any political indulgence and focus on the incident itself," Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singhdeo on the Manipur viral video.

Jul 20, 2023 2:02 PM

Manipur violence Update | Youth Congress workers protesting over May 4 incident detained in Delhi

Jul 20, 2023 2:01 PM

Also read | Manipur Video: From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, top leaders and celebrities react to the viral clip

The video clip of two women being paraded naked by a violent mob in Manipur has shocked the nation to its core and it has drawn sharp reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as well as the opposition leaders. The distressing clip, which is allegedly two months old, surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, July 19, leading to a massive outcry across the nation.

Jul 20, 2023 1:27 PM

Sonia Gandhi urges PM Modi to discuss Manipur situation in Parliament

Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Manipur situation in the House, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi made the demand during her brief conversation with the prime minister in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session. Just before the House met for the day, Modi took a round to greet various leaders. It is customary for leaders to greet each other on the first day of the Parliament session. As Modi reached the bench of opposition leaders, he had a brief conversation with Gandhi.

Jul 20, 2023 1:18 PM

Manipur Violence Live Updates:  Women Congress workers and leaders protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. They are demanding resignation of CM N Biren Singh.

Jul 20, 2023 1:03 PM

Manipur Violence Live Updates:  On Manipur video, Congress chief accuses Modi govt of turning democracy into 'mobocracy'

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the Narendra Modi government of turning democracy into "mobocracy". The Opposition party also urged President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state. Kharge said that "humanity has died in Manipur" and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the ethnic violence-hit state in Parliament and tell the nation what happened.

Jul 20, 2023 12:53 PM

Manipur Violence Live Updates: Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance, 'simply unacceptable,' says CJI Chandrachud


The Supreme Court of India on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of a video that went viral yesterday of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The court said it was "really disturbed" by the gross violation of human rights seen in the video and posted the matter for further hearing next Friday, July 28.

Jul 20, 2023 12:44 PM

Manipur Violence Live Updates: NCW takes suo motu cognisance of women being paraded naked in Manipur, demands prompt action

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter. "NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognizance, the DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action," the NCW tweeted. 

Jul 20, 2023 12:34 PM

What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won't be spared: PM Modi
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared. "Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger," he said ahead of the Monsoon session and amid his criticism by opposition parties for being silent on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled north east state. "I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. Law will act with its full might and firmness... What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

Jul 20, 2023 12:27 PM

Good afternoon readers!

Welcome to the live blog on the situation in Manipur. Yesterday, a video surfaced showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side, officials said. The video was reportedly shot on May 4, a day after the northeastern state first reported the incident of violence. 
 

One person has been arrested in the incident.

We will bring to you all the latest updates from the northeast state. Stay tuned!

Jul 20, 2023 12:23 PM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X