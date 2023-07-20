Manipur violence LIVE: Congress protests against May 4 incident in Delhi, demands CM's resignation

Manipur viral video: Mass combing operation has started, says CM Biren Singh
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "Mass combing operation has started in the suspected areas, also cybercrime has been asked to verify the authenticity of the video. Last night itself, we have arrested one main culprit involved in this heinous crime."
Manipur viral video: 'We need to find a solution by any means'
"It was a very shameful act...As per the media, the incident happened on May 4...PM Modi in his statement asked for strict action and we support and demand for the same...We need to find a solution by any means... Whenever such incidents happen, we need to rise above any political indulgence and focus on the incident itself," Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singhdeo on the Manipur viral video.
Manipur violence Update | Youth Congress workers protesting over May 4 incident detained in Delhi
Also read | Manipur Video: From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, top leaders and celebrities react to the viral clip
The video clip of two women being paraded naked by a violent mob in Manipur has shocked the nation to its core and it has drawn sharp reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as well as the opposition leaders. The distressing clip, which is allegedly two months old, surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, July 19, leading to a massive outcry across the nation.
Sonia Gandhi urges PM Modi to discuss Manipur situation in Parliament
Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Manipur situation in the House, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi made the demand during her brief conversation with the prime minister in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session. Just before the House met for the day, Modi took a round to greet various leaders. It is customary for leaders to greet each other on the first day of the Parliament session. As Modi reached the bench of opposition leaders, he had a brief conversation with Gandhi.
Manipur Violence Live Updates: Women Congress workers and leaders protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. They are demanding resignation of CM N Biren Singh.
Manipur Violence Live Updates: On Manipur video, Congress chief accuses Modi govt of turning democracy into 'mobocracy'
The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the Narendra Modi government of turning democracy into "mobocracy". The Opposition party also urged President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state. Kharge said that "humanity has died in Manipur" and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the ethnic violence-hit state in Parliament and tell the nation what happened.
Manipur Violence Live Updates: Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance, 'simply unacceptable,' says CJI Chandrachud
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of a video that went viral yesterday of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The court said it was "really disturbed" by the gross violation of human rights seen in the video and posted the matter for further hearing next Friday, July 28.
Manipur Violence Live Updates: NCW takes suo motu cognisance of women being paraded naked in Manipur, demands prompt action
The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter. "NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognizance, the DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action," the NCW tweeted.
What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won't be spared: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared. "Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger," he said ahead of the Monsoon session and amid his criticism by opposition parties for being silent on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled north east state. "I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. Law will act with its full might and firmness... What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.
Good afternoon readers!
Welcome to the live blog on the situation in Manipur. Yesterday, a video surfaced showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side, officials said. The video was reportedly shot on May 4, a day after the northeastern state first reported the incident of violence.
One person has been arrested in the incident.
We will bring to you all the latest updates from the northeast state. Stay tuned!