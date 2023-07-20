Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance; 'Simply unacceptable,' says CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court expressed deep concern over a disturbing video of two women paraded naked in Manipur, demanding immediate government action and emphasising the violation of constitutional principles.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of a video that went viral yesterday of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The court said it was "really disturbed" by the gross violation of human rights seen in the video and posted the matter for further hearing next Friday, July 28.
Condemning the incident, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it was "simply unacceptable." Expressing his deep concern, the chief justice demanded the government step in and take action.
"We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will," the court asserted.
ALSO READ | Manipur viral video: Govt tells social media platforms to not share the clip; main accused arrested
Using women as an "instrument in an area of communal strife" is the "grossest of Constitutional abuse," the chief justice said.
"It's simply unacceptable in a Constitutional democracy. It's deeply disturbing," the court said.
The court directed the Centre and Manipur governments to provide information about the actions they have taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.
"We are of the view that the court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let the Centre and state apprise the Court on steps taken," the chief justice said.
ALSO READ | Manipur: Tension increases in hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces
The visuals depicted in the media indicate a severe violation of the constitution and the use of women as victims of violence, which goes against the principles of constitutional democracy.
The CJI told the Attorney General of India and Solicitor General of India that the sexual assault and violence on women seen in a video circulating on social media is a "gross violation of human rights in a constitutional democracy."
The court expects both the Centre and the state to update the court on the measures they have taken.
The Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing for the matter on the following Friday. By July 28, the Union and Manipur government must inform the Supreme Court of steps taken to bring the perpetrators to book and prevent such incidents in the future.
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.
However, the CJI said, "The video may be from the month of May, but that does not make any difference."
With agency inputs.
First Published: Jul 20, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read