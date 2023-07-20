Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance; 'Simply unacceptable,' says CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court expressed deep concern over a disturbing video of two women paraded naked in Manipur, demanding immediate government action and emphasising the violation of constitutional principles.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of a video that went viral yesterday of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The court said it was "really disturbed" by the gross violation of human rights seen in the video and posted the matter for further hearing next Friday, July 28.

Condemning the incident, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it was "simply unacceptable." Expressing his deep concern, the chief justice demanded the government step in and take action.

"We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will," the court asserted.

Using women as an "instrument in an area of communal strife" is the "grossest of Constitutional abuse," the chief justice said.

"It's simply unacceptable in a Constitutional democracy. It's deeply disturbing," the court said.

The court directed the Centre and Manipur governments to provide information about the actions they have taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We are of the view that the court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let the Centre and state apprise the Court on steps taken," the chief justice said.

The visuals depicted in the media indicate a severe violation of the constitution and the use of women as victims of violence, which goes against the principles of constitutional democracy.

The CJI told the Attorney General of India and Solicitor General of India that the sexual assault and violence on women seen in a video circulating on social media is a "gross violation of human rights in a constitutional democracy."

The court expects both the Centre and the state to update the court on the measures they have taken.

The Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing for the matter on the following Friday. By July 28, the Union and Manipur government must inform the Supreme Court of steps taken to bring the perpetrators to book and prevent such incidents in the future.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

However, the CJI said, "The video may be from the month of May, but that does not make any difference."

With agency inputs.