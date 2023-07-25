Illegal migration from Myanmar contributed to Manipur ethnic clashes: Brahma Chellaney

Chellaney told CNBC TV18 that while the cultural heritage in Manipur is rich, it is also diverse — so the tribal communities never really integrated. He cited earlier instances of violence in the 1990s, which left 'hundreds dead.'

Brahma Chellaney, one of India’s well-known strategic affairs experts, said illegal migration from neighbouring Myanmar to Manipur has contributed to the ongoing ethnic clashes in the Northeastern state since May 3. Chellaney, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, also highlighted several other factors behind the exponential rise in tension levels.

“The US policy of sanction on Myanmar has inflicted misery on ordinary citizens and made the bad situation worse, forcing people to flee the country,” he added. “The illegal migrants involved in the narcotics trade have been an additional factor in conflict.”

According to the Manipur government, 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, entered Manipur illegally last week. The Home Department released a statement confirming the incident, which occurred on July 22 and 23 in Chandel district. This has led Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi to question the Assam Rifles, which guards the border.

Manipur shares a nearly 400-km border with Myanmar, which has been witnessing many transborder infiltrations since the military junta carried out a coup in 2021. Also, tribal Kukis, which reside mostly in the hills, share ethnic lineage with Myanmar’s Chin tribe.

Chellaney stated that while the cultural heritage in the Northeastern state is rich, it is also diverse — so the tribal communities never really integrated. Recollecting the violence in the 1990s, he said the state then witnessed ethnic conflict between Nagas and Kukis that “left hundreds dead.”

“The Northeast is a complex region which requires careful look by the Centre.”

Dr Nemthianngai Guite, Associate Professor of JNU, believes that the Centre should look at forming a peace committee to ensure justice and stability in the Northeast region. Regarding Manipur CM N. Biren Singh’s decision to partially lift the curbs on the internet, she said the state government’s move is a baby step and a sign of bringing normalcy to the state.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur after the Manipur High Court recommended that the government should consider the Schedule Tribe (ST) status for Meitis and set a deadline of mid-May. This move saw an angry response from Kukis, who have traditionally enjoyed the benefits of ST status in the state.

Separately, the state government in February launched a drive to evict tribal communities from forests in the hills, saying they had encroached on government land. This had also sparked anger among tribal people.

