The violence unleashed in some parts of Manipur during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district on Wednesday. According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the violence-hit state on Thursday. Here's in detail why the violence erupted in Manipur and what followed next.

Why 'Manipur is burning'

Violence broke out in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district of Manipur during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM). Thousands of agitators took part in the rally to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. During the rally, the tribals and non-tribals got involved in a scuffle which lead to the violence in the Torbung area.

Lawmakers of the Valley have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status for the majority community in Manipur, alarming communities who figure in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The Meiteis, who make up 53 percent of the state's population, inhabit the Valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former princely state's land area. They claim they are facing problems in view of "large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis".

The hill districts which account for much of the state's land mass is inhabited mostly by tribals -- including the Nagas and Kukis – and are protected from encroachment by various laws.

What followed next?

Several rounds of tear gas shells were fired by police to control the mob, an officer was quoted by PTI as saying. "The situation remains tense but many agitators have started returning to their homes in different parts of the hills," he said on Wednesday.

Moreover, a curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur and mobile internet services were suspended for five days in the entire northeastern state following the incident. According to reports, the curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

Rescue ops on

So far, 4,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

"The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation...Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

'Manipur is burning': Mary Kom appeals for help

Boxer and former Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom shared a video message in which she appealed for help to control the violence that broke out in Manipur on Wednesday.

"My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," the veteran boxer tweeted in the early hours, sharing photos of the violence, and tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

I am not feeling good about the situation In Manipur. Since last night, the situation has deteriorated. I appeal to the state and central government to take steps for the situation and maintain peace and security in the state. It is unfortunate that some people lost their family members in this violence. This situation must get normal at the earliest," Mary Kom said.

Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said the state government is taking all steps to control the situation. He added , "Since 24 hours, some incidents of clashes and vandalism have been reported in some places. These incidents are a result of a prevailing misunderstanding between two sections of our society".

Earlier incidents of violence in Manipur

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police personnel at various places in Churachandpur at April-end, with the security forces using batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Unidentified miscreants had set fire to the forest department building Even the venue of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's function was torched on Friday.

The protests were against a drive to evict villagers from reserve forest areas, which turned violent on Friday and Saturday, prompting the authorities to bring additional security forces from other parts of the state, mainly state capital Imphal which is around 60 kilometres away.

After witnessing violence for two consecutive days, Manipur’s Churachandpur district showed signs of returning to normalcy later - after additional security forces sent from other parts of the state were withdrawn on the previous evening.

(With inputs from PTI)