"My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," Boxer Mary Kom tweeted while sharing photos of the violence that erupted in parts of Manipur on Wednesday.

The violence unleashed in some parts of Manipur during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district on Wednesday. According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the violence-hit state on Thursday. Here's in detail why the violence erupted in Manipur and what followed next.

Why 'Manipur is burning'

Violence broke out in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district of Manipur during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM). Thousands of agitators took part in the rally to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. During the rally, the tribals and non-tribals got involved in a scuffle which lead to the violence in the Torbung area.

Lawmakers of the Valley have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status for the majority community in Manipur, alarming communities who figure in the Scheduled Tribe list.