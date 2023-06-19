Manipur violence: Army soldier injured in 'unprovoked firing' in Imphal West

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army said one Army Soldier sustained gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong. "He is stable," it said.

An Indian Army soldier was injured following an unprovoked firing in Imphal West late Sunday. The Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a Twitter post on Monday, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of 18/19 June."

It informed that Army columns also resorted to controlled retaliatory fire, keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area.

"One Army Soldier sustained gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong. He is stable," the Army said. It added that "additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress".

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh has spoken to him over the phone and sought his help to restore peace in the neighbouring state . During the telephonic conversation, Singh also requested him to take measures for the safety of Meitei people living in Mizoram, the chief minister said.

On Sunday, the Manipur government announced that it has initiated the process of e asing a curfew that was imposed in the state following 45 days of civil unrest. The aim is to mitigate the anger that has spilled onto the streets and restore normalcy.

"We have decided to lift the curfew from 5 am to 5 pm, allowing residents to purchase food, medicine, and other essential items," stated Diana Devi, a state government official in Imphal.