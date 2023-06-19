CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsManipur violence: Army soldier injured in 'unprovoked firing' in Imphal West

Manipur violence: Army soldier injured in 'unprovoked firing' in Imphal West

Manipur violence: Army soldier injured in 'unprovoked firing' in Imphal West
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 11:40:22 AM IST (Updated)

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army said one Army Soldier sustained gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong. "He is stable," it said.

An Indian Army soldier was injured following an unprovoked firing in Imphal West late Sunday. The Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a Twitter post on Monday, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of 18/19 June."

It informed that Army columns also resorted to controlled retaliatory fire, keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area.
"One Army Soldier sustained gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong. He is stable," the Army said. It added that "additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress".
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X