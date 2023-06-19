Manipur violence: Army soldier injured in 'unprovoked firing' in Imphal West

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army said one Army Soldier sustained gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong. "He is stable," it said.

An Indian Army soldier was injured following an unprovoked firing in Imphal West late Sunday. The Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a Twitter post on Monday, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of 18/19 June."

It informed that Army columns also resorted to controlled retaliatory fire, keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area.

"One Army Soldier sustained gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong. He is stable," the Army said. It added that "additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress".