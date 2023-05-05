Manipur violence: 'Situation under control' but state-bound trains and flights halted | Top developments

While uneasy calm prevailed in Manipur, all state-bound trains and flights services were halted on Friday in the wake of the escalating situation in the Northeastern state.

The Indian Army said on Friday that the situation in violence-hit Manipur has been brought under control as a "flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway". While uneasy calm prevailed, all Manipur-bound trains and flights were halted on Friday in the wake of the escalating situation in the Northeastern state.

A top-level meeting of all officials, including those from the forces, is scheduled on Friday, News 18 reported. The report added that pocket-wise situations will be monitored and controlled initially. People trapped will be sent to nearby peaceful sites and in case of violence, central forces will be pressed.

Earlier, the Manipur government authorised all district magistrates to issue a ‘shoot at sight’ order in extreme cases. The government of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are in touch with the Manipur government for the evacuation of students.

Here are the top developments in the Manipur violence incident:

> The Indian Army said the situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. "IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster & AN 32 aircraft. Induction commenced on the night of 4th May & additional columns commenced domination with effect from the wee hours of 5th May. Domination & evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night," it added.

> The Indian Army also warned against circulation of fake videos. "Fake Videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only," the statement said.

> The Indian Railways said the Northeast Frontier Railway stopped all Manipur-bound trains. "No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," said Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway.

> The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to sanction more troops today in order to restore peace in Manipur, News 18 reported.

> after the government directed service providers like Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xtreme, BSNL etc to bar broadband and data services for five days. The direction was issued on Thursday. Internet services remain suspended in Manipur after the government directed service providers like Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xtreme, BSNL etc to bar broadband and data services for five days. The direction was issued on Thursday.

> The government of Tripura has opened the helpline numbers for providing support on a 24x7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur. "State Emergency Operation Centre : 1070/ 0381-2416045/ 2416241; Whatsapp number: 8787676210," tweeted Tripura CM Manik Saha.

> Around 150 students of Tripura are in Manipur, Tripura CM Manik Saha said on Friday. He said, "We are also in touch with the guardians. We've also started helpline numbers. I can say that the students are safe."

> Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said the government of Arunachal Pradesh is in touch with Manipur and "our students to ensure their well-being". He said a coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO is also constituted for the safe evacuation of our students from Manipur. "I am hopeful the peace will soon return to Manipur, a great land of diversity, fraternity and compassion," he added.

> Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also pledged his full support to the Manipur government in the hour of crisis. "Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with CM N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Sarma tweeted.

> Union Home Minister Amit Shah's campaign in poll-bound Karnataka was cancelled in the wake of the violence in Manipur, News 18 Kannada reported. He held meetings with top functionaries of Manipur and central governments through video conference to review the situation besides talking to Singh and his counterparts in Nagaland (Neiphiu Rio), Mizoram (Zoramthanga) and Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma).

> BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte from Thanlon reportedly suffered injuries in the violent clashes that continued on Thursday. Several houses and vehicles were also torched in different parts of the state. Two shopping malls in the New Checkon and Chingmeirong areas of the Imphal city were vandalised and torched by an angry mob on Thursday evening, PTI reported.

> A retired IPS officer and a former CRPF Kuldiep Singh were appointed as the security advisor by the Manipur government, a PTI report mentioned.

> Defence PRO Guwahati Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said approximately 4,000 people were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and state government premises at different places. More than 7,500 civilians have also been evacuated through rescue operations.

What let to violence in Manipur

Violence first erupted in the Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state's population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by tribals, who account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community. During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)