Manipur violence: 'Situation under control' but state-bound trains and flights halted | Top developments

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 1:03:49 PM IST (Updated)

While uneasy calm prevailed in Manipur, all state-bound trains and flights services were halted on Friday in the wake of the escalating situation in the Northeastern state.

The Indian Army said on Friday that the situation in violence-hit Manipur has been brought under control as a "flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway". While uneasy calm prevailed, all Manipur-bound trains and flights were halted on Friday in the wake of the escalating situation in the Northeastern state.

A top-level meeting of all officials, including those from the forces, is scheduled on Friday, News 18 reported. The report added that pocket-wise situations will be monitored and controlled initially. People trapped will be sent to nearby peaceful sites and in case of violence, central forces will be pressed.
Earlier, the Manipur government authorised all district magistrates to issue a ‘shoot at sight’ order in extreme cases. The government of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are in touch with the Manipur government for the evacuation of students.
