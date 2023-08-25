Manipur violence: Supreme Court says there are victims in valleys and hills, cannot say who suffered more

The Supreme Court on Friday said there have been victims in valleys and in hills in the violence that hit Manipur. The court said it would be difficult for people who suffered in valleys to travel to hills, and the other way around.

"We cannot go into who suffered more, there are victims in both communities," the apex court said.

In view of the present situation, the court said there is a need to ensure a fair process of criminal justice administration. The court requested the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to nominate one or more judicial officer above the rank of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class and session judge.

The court said that proceedings be allowed to be conducted online in view of distance and security issues at the courts. The judicial custody shall be permitted in Manipur and the statement can be recorded in the presence of local magistrate, the court said.

The court has asked the state government to provide proper internet services to facilitate hearing in CBI cases through online mode at Gauhati court. The court has permitted victims, witnesses, accused to appear physically before the designated court if they do not want to appear online.

The court asked the acting chief justice of the Manipur High Court to designate one or more magistrate for the above purpose. Also, the test identification parades can be done through the video conferencing mode in presence of the magistrate, the Bar and Bench reported.

On August 7, the Supreme Court bench had ordered setting up of the committee of three former women high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims and compensation to them besides asking former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases. The committee is headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mittal and include Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, and Asha Menon, an ex-judge of the Delhi High Court.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.