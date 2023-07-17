Supreme Court extends arrest protection for woman lawyer in Manipur violence case

The Supreme Court has granted four-week protection from arrest to a woman lawyer involved in a case filed by Manipur police regarding alleged statements made during a fact-finding mission in the troubled state.

The Supreme Court has granted a four-week extension of the protection from arrest to a woman lawyer involved in a case filed by Manipur police. The case relates to alleged statements made by members of a fact-finding mission, including the lawyer, who had visited the troubled state.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, advised senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the lawyer Deeksha Dwivedi, to seek further relief from the appropriate court.

While disposing of the case, the bench stated that Dwivedi could attend court proceedings in Manipur via video conference and could approach the Supreme Court again if necessary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Manipur government, opposed this, arguing that if a lawyer from Allahabad could visit the state to "incite violence," she should also be able to physically appear before a court in Manipur.

During the hearing, there was a heated exchange when Dave made a statement that was objected to by the solicitor general.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had provided protection to the lawyer from coercive action on July 11, extending it until July 17. The case pertained to an FIR filed by Manipur police against the fact-finding committee members, including Annie Raja, a CPI leader and the general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW). The FIR included charges related to waging war against the country.

The bench had stated, "No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner in pursuance of the FIR ... dated July 8, 2023, registered at Imphal Police Station until 5 pm on July 14, 2023."

Dwivedi was a member of a three-person fact-finding team from the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), which is a women's lawyers' association.

On July 10, while hearing a series of petitions related to the violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court emphasized that it was not a platform to escalate tensions and urged the warring ethnic groups to exercise restraint during the court proceedings.

