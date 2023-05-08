Manipur violence: States intensify efforts to evacuate people

The governments of eight states have taken necessary steps to get their residents stranded in Manipur, back home. So far, the violence has displaced more than 13,000 people and killed at least 54, as per a News18 report.

As violence in Manipur escalated with over 50 people killed and hundreds wounded, states have rushed to get their residents out of the riot-hit state. The governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand have taken necessary steps to get their residents, who were left stranded, back home.

Violent clashes, arson and widespread damages to public properties were reported in Manipur over the past three days after a conflict broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community.

The riots began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in 10 hill districts of the state to protest the recent Manipur High Court order which asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

So far, the violence has displaced more than 13,000 people and killed at least 54, as per a News18 report.

States rush to get their residents out

About 240 students from different states studying in Manipur were said to have been evacuated till Sunday while all flights from Imphal, Manipur’s capital, were fully booked for the next few days.

Here’s a look at how other states are preparing to evacuate residents out of Manipur.

Maharashtra

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that 22 students will be evacuated via a special flight.

As per a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 14 students were shifted to the Shiv Sena office in Manipur. A special flight carrying students from Maharashtra is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at 6.30 PM, on Monday, the news agency ANI reported.

The flight will depart from Guwahati at around 4.30 PM for Mumbai as per the CMO.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government is in talks with private airline IndiGo to arrange a special flight to bring back around 125 people, the majority of them students.

Tripura

On Saturday, the Tripura government stated that about 208 students were to be flown back from Imphal in two special commercial flights operated by IndiGo airlines, as per the Indian Express.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government announced about 150 students will be flown back home as the government is arranging a special flight that can haul as many people. The flight’s timings will be informed by the Union civil aviation ministry, State education minister Botsa Satyanarayana told the Times of India.

Telangana

On Saturday, the Telangana government began preparations to airlift about 250 students via a special flight from Imphal to Hyderabad, according to a press release.

Haryana

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal stated that seven students from Panipat were shifted from IIIT Imphal to a safe location and a nodal officer has been appointed for their safe evacuation.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered to bring back of Ishita Saxena, a student hailing from Uttarakhand, studying in Imphal, on Saturday as per an official statement.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government started the process of evacuating about 26 students stranded in Manipur, said UP Relief Commissioner Officer Prabhu Narain Singh in an Indian Express report.