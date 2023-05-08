Manipur violence: States intensify efforts to evacuate people

The governments of eight states have taken necessary steps to get their residents stranded in Manipur, back home. So far, the violence has displaced more than 13,000 people and killed at least 54, as per a News18 report.

As violence in Manipur escalated with over 50 people killed and hundreds wounded, states have rushed to get their residents out of the riot-hit state. The governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand have taken necessary steps to get their residents, who were left stranded, back home.

Violent clashes, arson and widespread damages to public properties were reported in Manipur over the past three days after a conflict broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community.

The riots began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in 10 hill districts of the state to protest the recent Manipur High Court order which asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.