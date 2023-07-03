Manipur violence: State says situation improving slowly, SC seeks fresh report

During the hearing on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, said the situation is "improving slowly" in the state.

The Supreme Court sought a detailed status report from the Manipur government on the measures taken to curb ethnic violence in the state. It also sought reports on steps taken for rehabilitation camps for homeless and violence-affected people and the deployment of forces. The court was hearing petitions, including the one filed by an NGO which sought Army protection for the minority Kuki tribals and action against groups allegedly "attacking them".

"Let us have an updated status report... it should have details like rehabilitation camps. law and order, recovery of arms.. etc," Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said. The Supreme Court then posted the matter for hearing on July 10.

During the hearing on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, said the situation is "improving slowly" in the state. "The deployment apart from civil police, Manipur rifles, 114 companies of the CAPF 114 columns of the army and 153 relief camps are there." He added that the "curfew has now been reduced to only five hours."

Parts of Manipur have been marred by violence between two ethnic groups — Kukis and Meitei. Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The violence first erupted in April end this year . On Sunday, at least three "village volunteers" were killed and five others were injured in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

In the wake of the ongoing violence, two militant outfits of Manipur, under Suspensions of Operation, said on Sunday they have lifted the two-month-long blockade in Kangpokpi district along the crucial National Highway-2. Issuing a joint statement, the United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) said the blockade has been lifted with immediate effect following "deep concern to restore peace and harmony" by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, Kuki civil society group Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), which had announced a roadblock on NH-2 two months ago, has not officially withdrawn the agitation yet, news agency PTI reported.

Besides, the Manipur government allowed more officers of various ranks to use flags on their vehicles, according to official notification. The officials allowed flagposts on their vehicles are all heads of departments working in the field, state protocol officers, deputy protocol officers, officers on protocol duty, IAS and Manipur Civil Services (MCS) officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above, police officers of the rank of SP/CO and above, and IAS and MCS officers of the rank of SDO and above but working in the field.

The violence in Manipur has also triggered is political row. Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi wrote to fellow legislators cutting across party lines in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, urging them to demand a discussion in Parliament on the ensuing crisis in Manipur and pursue legislative interventions seeking accountability from the Centre and the state government.