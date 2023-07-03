Manipur violence: State says situation improving slowly, SC seeks fresh report

During the hearing on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, said the situation is "improving slowly" in the state.

The Supreme Court sought a detailed status report from the Manipur government on the measures taken to curb ethnic violence in the state. It also sought reports on steps taken for rehabilitation camps for homeless and violence-affected people and the deployment of forces. The court was hearing petitions, including the one filed by an NGO which sought Army protection for the minority Kuki tribals and action against groups allegedly "attacking them".

"Let us have an updated status report... it should have details like rehabilitation camps. law and order, recovery of arms.. etc," Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said. The Supreme Court then posted the matter for hearing on July 10.

"The deployment apart from civil police, Manipur rifles, 114 companies of the CAPF 114 columns of the army and 153 relief camps are there." He added that the "curfew has now been reduced to only five hours."