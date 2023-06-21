Manipur extends internet ban till 3 pm on June 25

The Manipur government's move to extend the Internet service ban till June 25, comes just three days after it had announced that it had initiated the process of easing a curfew that was imposed in the state following 45 days of civil unrest.

The Manipur government has extended its ban on internet services till 3 pm on June 25, as the unrest in the state continues. The state government said the order was issued to prevent any disturbances to public order and peace.

The government said there were apprehensions that some anti-social elements might extensively use social media for the transmission of images, hate video messages, hate speech, etc.

The move comes just three days after the state government announced it had initiated the process of easing a curfew that was imposed following 45 days of civil unrest. The aim was to restore normalcy.

"We have decided to lift the curfew from 5 am to 5 pm, allowing residents to purchase food, medicine, and other essential items," Diana Devi, a state government official in Imphal, had said.

Around 11.45 pm on Tuesday, intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East. Officials said around 15 to 20 rounds of automatic weapon fire were heard before it fell silent, news agency PTI reported.

"The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu," an official said. The intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang and Singda, both falling in the Kangchup area.

"Between 8 pm and 9.30 pm, four to five rounds were fired from Geljan and Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km," an official added. Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

Since May 3, Manipur has witnessed widespread violence as a result of protests by indigenous communities. These demonstrations were sparked by resentment over economic benefits and government job and education quotas that are primarily reserved for the Kukis , an ethnic group residing predominantly in the hills.

The Meiteis, who constitute the dominant community in the low-lying areas of the state and account for half of the state's population, are demanding an expansion of the limited affirmative action quotas to include them.

However, the Kukis fear that this would result in the Meiteis obtaining a larger share of educational opportunities and government jobs reserved for the Kukis.

Recent records from the federal home ministry indicate that, since May, the violence has claimed the lives of 83 individuals and displaced over 60,000 residents.

With inputs from agencies