Manipur extends Internet ban till 3pm on June 25

The Manipur government's move to extend the Internet service ban till June 25, comes just three days after it had announced that it had initiated the process of easing a curfew that was imposed in the state following 45 days of civil unrest.

The Manipur government has extended its ban on Internet services in the state till 3pm on June 25, as the unrest in the state continues.

The state government in an order said it was issued to prevent any disturbances of the public order and peace in the state. It added that there are apprehensions that some anti-social elements might extensively use social media for the transmission of images, hate video messages, hate speeach, etc.