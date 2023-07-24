Manipur Violence: Rising number of Zero FIRs remains major challenge for police

Churachandpur police station alone has registered over 1700 Zero FIRs, while Kangpokpi police station has over 800 such FIRs.

The violent clashes in Manipur that started soon after a protest by the Kuki community on May 3 have left a trail of damage to life and property. Authorities in the violence-torn state are putting up their maximum effort to restore normalcy, but the major challenge before the Manipur Police is to deal with the large number of zero FIRs that were registered across different police stations in the north-eastern state.

What is Zero FIR?

Under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) a First Information Report (FIR) is filed at a police station in the area where the crime takes place. An FIR is filed after the complainant or victim visits the police station under which jurisdiction the crime happens and submits the details to the police officer orally or in writing about the offence. However, an FIR can also be filed at any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction, in certain circumstances and these FIRs are known as Zero FIR.

After filing the Zero FIR, the concerned police station can later transfer the case to the police station of the area under which jurisdiction the crime happened. Zero FIRs are allowed to expedite the process of filing of FIR, investigating and protecting the victims.

The Challenge for Manipur Police

Getting the Zero FIRs to the right police station is a time-consuming task, as police officials at different stations are trying to trace the location of the complainant to transfer the case to the police station of the right jurisdiction.

Similar was the case o f two Kuki women who were paraded naked and molested by the Meitei mob , as the victims fled their homes and filed the FIR at a police station in a safer area, and eventually the case landed at the relevant police station after almost half a month.

Ever since the ethnic violence escalated right after the “Tribal Solidarity March” on May 3, in Manipur, more than 160 people have been killed, several others injured, and over 50,000 residents have been dislocated, according to reports.

In the last three months, police stations across the state have received a large number of Zero FIRs.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Churachandpur police station alone has over 1,700 Zero FIRs, while Kangpokpi police station has received over 800 such FIRs. Saikul police station is dealing with 202 Zero FIRs, while Moirang police station in Bishnupur has received 1,257 Zero FIRs, among other violence-hit districts.

According to Manipur Police, over 6,000 FIRs have been registered in the violence-related incidents and 657 people have been detained so far in the state, News18 reported.