Former Manipur MLA among three arrested as violence enters 20th day

Local residents in Manipur have taken it upon themselves to safeguard their neighbourhoods by constructing makeshift "bunkers" in areas such as Pukhao and Leitanpokpi in the Imphal East district. However, security forces dismantled five of these bunkers in Sinam Khaithong village in Imphal West on Monday, as confirmed by the police.

As the violence in Manipur enters its 20th day, the death toll has risen to over 70, according to recent reports. While the situation on the ground appears to have somewhat calmed, a palpable tension lingers. Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Monday that three individuals, including a former Manipur MLA, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the unrest.

The curfew relaxation period has also been cut by two hours with the new restrictions in effect from 5 am to 2 pm. Ethnic violence has plagued the region since May 3.

This morning, business establishments remained closed and people were asked by security personnel to remain indoors through a public address system. This was the scene in New Chekomn, Imphal, where the MLA and others forced individuals to shut their shops on Monday and a mob torched two houses.

Meanwhile, sit-in demonstrations led by women were held in the valley districts, where participants called for the revocation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Kuki militants and demanded action against them.

The protests also addressed concerns regarding "illegal Myanmarese immigrants," the cessation of poppy cultivation in the hill areas, and opposition to the hill MLAs' proposal for state bifurcation.

Residents living near the hills reported incidents of Kuki militants entering the valley, firing at civilians, and quickly retreating. One such recent attack in Moidangpok village, Imphal West district, resulted in injuries to at least three individuals.

During the unrest, there have also been reports of supplies to the Imphal Valley being cut off due to roadblocks.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also appealed to people to stop torching houses on Monday evening. The reported incident with the former MLA, thankfully, did not lead to any casualties since the torched houses were empty.

"We will initiate legal action against those involved in illegal activities... We have also decided to acquire 20 more companies of security personnel from the central forces," the CM said.

Singh also said that action will be taken against those involved in inciting hate and enmity on social media inside and outside the state.

