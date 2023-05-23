English
Former Manipur MLA among three arrested as violence enters 20th day

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 3:45:29 PM IST (Published)

Local residents in Manipur have taken it upon themselves to safeguard their neighbourhoods by constructing makeshift "bunkers" in areas such as Pukhao and Leitanpokpi in the Imphal East district. However, security forces dismantled five of these bunkers in Sinam Khaithong village in Imphal West on Monday, as confirmed by the police.

As the violence in Manipur enters its 20th day, the death toll has risen to over 70, according to recent reports. While the situation on the ground appears to have somewhat calmed, a palpable tension lingers. Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Monday that three individuals, including a former Manipur MLA, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the unrest.

The curfew relaxation period has also been cut by two hours with the new restrictions in effect from 5 am to 2 pm. Ethnic violence has plagued the region since May 3.
This morning, business establishments remained closed and people were asked by security personnel to remain indoors through a public address system. This was the scene in New Chekomn, Imphal, where the MLA and others forced individuals to shut their shops on Monday and a mob torched two houses.
