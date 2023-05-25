Manipur PWD Minister's residence attacked as ethnic violence takes deadly turn

The assailants vandalised the PWD minister's house in the Ningthoukhong area claiming that the government was not doing enough to protect locals from militants belonging to other communities.

Three weeks since the outbreak of violence, the situation in Manipur shows no signs of abating. On Wednesday, the conflict took a sharp turn leaving one person dead. The residence of Manipur Public Works Department Minister Konthoujam Govindas was also attacked and an indefinite curfew was imposed in the Bishnupur district there.

Due to the fresh bout of violence, the relaxed curfew in Imphal West was also shortened by four hours as a precaution. One person died and two others were injured in Bishnupur.

Prices of essential commodities in the northeastern state have also skyrocketed with a litre of petrol costing residents Rs 170 in many parts of Imphal West.

Manipur PWD Minister's house vandalised

The assailants vandalised the PWD minister's house in the Ningthoukhong area claiming that the government was not doing enough to protect locals from armed militants belonging to other communities. They have similar qualms with other BJP legislators and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Govindas, a BJP leader, was away from his house with his family members when the mob, mostly women, attacked it. They damaged a portion of a gate and some windows, furniture items and electronic gadgets.

The May 24 incident marks the first time a minister's house was attacked during the ongoing ethnic turmoil in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities. In the past 21 days, over 70 people have died.

ALSO READ | Manipur Violence: Here is all you need to know about the dispute

Reports also suggested that militants set fire to several houses in Toronglaobi on Tuesday night and that there were casualties in the Churachandpur district as well. However, the latter has not been confirmed yet.

On Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning at 1:30 am, firing from the upper hill of Singda Kadangbad by suspected armed miscreants hit the right little finger and right thigh of a person, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh said.

Efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in the Bishnupur district and the relaxed curfew window in Imphal West has also been shortened by four hours as a precaution.

To restore order in the state, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander, concluded his three-day visit to Manipur where he assessed and reviewed the on-ground security situation. He made a trip to Kangpokpi, Matripukhri, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Yaingangpokpi and Moreh.

During his visit, Kalita met with local stakeholders, including representatives of civil society organisations and various communities, and appealed to them for a cessation of hostilities. He also met with Singh and senior government officials to brainstorm ways to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur have claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.

The violence was sparked on May 3 when the Naga and Kuki tribals organised a "Tribal Solidarity March" to protest the majority Metei community getting a scheduled tribe (ST) status.