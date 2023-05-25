Manipur PWD Minister's residence attacked as ethnic violence takes deadly turn

The assailants vandalised the PWD minister's house in the Ningthoukhong area claiming that the government was not doing enough to protect locals from militants belonging to other communities.

Three weeks since the outbreak of violence, the situation in Manipur shows no signs of abating. On Wednesday, the conflict took a sharp turn leaving one person dead. The residence of Manipur Public Works Department Minister Konthoujam Govindas was also attacked and an indefinite curfew was imposed in the Bishnupur district there.

Due to the fresh bout of violence, the relaxed curfew in Imphal West was also shortened by four hours as a precaution. One person died and two others were injured in Bishnupur.

Prices of essential commodities in the northeastern state have also skyrocketed with a litre of petrol costing residents Rs 170 in many parts of Imphal West.