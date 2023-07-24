Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: State has kept the minorities in a box, says victim's husband

'Opposition can only see Manipur, Rajasthan and other states ignored': BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said, "There are atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Manipur. The opposition can only see Manipur but Rajasthan and other states have been ignored. Rajasthan Govt has failed to protect women in the state."
Manipur Viral Video case: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi demand PM Modi's reaction
"We also want the House to function and we want the PM to answer (on the Manipur situation). We don't want any ruckus to be created in the Parliament," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Manipur crisis.
Manipur violence to be raked up in Parliament in the third day of the session
AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva also gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demand discussion on ongoing violence in Manipur.
Manipur Viral Video: Manipur has kept the minorities in a box, says victim's husband
"Manipur has kept the minorities in a box. These people can't live together. We lost trust in the government of Manipur. We have served the nation..., husband of the victim in Manipur video case told CNN-News18. Check out full interview here:
Manipur Viral Video: FIR over social media posts alleging involvement of RSS functionary, son
Another FIR was registered by the Manipur Police against unidentified people for allegedly circulating a picture of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and his son, claiming that they were involved in the incident wherein two women were paraded naked in the northeastern state on May 4.
In a statement on Sunday, the Manipur Police said its Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) had received "a report from a functionary of a political party that a picture of him and his son, collaged with a screenshot of the viral video of two women paraded, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime, was uploaded on various social media platforms". "
A case is taken up at the CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to his reputation and create serious breach of law and order," the statement said. Police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the culprits. The video of the two women being paraded naked by the members of a different community surfaced last week.