Manipur violence: Three mutilated bodies found in Ukhrul district

Mutilated bodies of three youths were found after heavy firing was reported in the Kuki Thowai village in Manipur's Ukhrul district, officials said on Friday. They said sounds of heavy gunfire was reported in the village, which falls under Litan police station, early in Friday morning.
"The bodies of the three youths, aged between 24 years and 35 years, were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas," officials told news agency PTI.
Bodies of the three persons had injury marks which, police suspect, might have been made using sharp knives. "Their limbs were also chopped off," officials said.
The incident was reported days after a video showing two women paraded naked in a Manipur village went viral. In the video, a mob of men, allegedly belonging to the Meitei community, could be seen dragging the two nude women — one of nearly 20 years of age and the other in her 40s — in the Kangpokpi district.
The women were allegedly "slapped and punched". However, a complaint filed in connection with the matter says one of the women was gang-raped, reports said. The video triggered a massive uproar across the nation, with the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on the incident in the Parliament Monsoon Session.
Manipur has been witness incidents of violence since May. The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.
First Published: Aug 18, 2023 12:41 PM IST
