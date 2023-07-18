'Save the people of Manipur': Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM to bring back peace in violence-hit state

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu shared a one-minute video message late Monday on Twitter. She said the "fight" in Manipur has been going on for three months now and yet, the authorities haven't been able to bring peace to the state.
Indian weightlifter and Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to save the people of violence-hit Manipur and bring back peace in the state.
In a one-minute video message shared late Monday, Chanu said, "I appeal to the prime minister and the home minister to help in controlling the situation, save the people of Manipur and bring back peace in the state."
She said that the "fight" in Manipur has been going on for three months now and yet, the authorities haven't been able to bring peace to the state.
"Many players are not able to carry on with their training amid the ongoing fight. Students are also getting disturbed. Many people have died and several houses have been burnt down," the Olympic medalist said in a video shared on Twitter.
Chanu shot the video in the United States (US), where, she said, is "preparing for the upcoming world championships and Asian Games". "I am not in Manipur, but I still think about and see when will this fight end," she said.
The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
