CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News'Save the people of Manipur': Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM to bring back peace in violence hit state

'Save the people of Manipur': Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM to bring back peace in violence-hit state

'Save the people of Manipur': Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM to bring back peace in violence-hit state
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 11:27:14 AM IST (Published)

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu shared a one-minute video message late Monday on Twitter. She said the "fight" in Manipur has been going on for three months now and yet, the authorities haven't been able to bring peace to the state.

Indian weightlifter and Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to save the people of violence-hit Manipur and bring back peace in the state.

In a one-minute video message shared late Monday, Chanu said, "I appeal to the prime minister and the home minister to help in controlling the situation, save the people of Manipur and bring back peace in the state."
She said that the "fight" in Manipur has been going on for three months now and yet, the authorities haven't been able to bring peace to the state.
"Many players are not able to carry on with their training amid the ongoing fight. Students are also getting disturbed. Many people have died and several houses have been burnt down," the Olympic medalist said in a video shared on Twitter.
Chanu shot the video in the United States (US), where, she said, is "preparing for the upcoming world championships and Asian Games". "I am not in Manipur, but I still think about and see when will this fight end," she said.
Watch video here:
The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Manipur

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X