Manipur violence latest developments | MoS Ranjan Singh's residence set ablaze in Imphal

A mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's in Kongba area in Imphal late Thursday, the Manipur government said. The junior minister of the external affairs minister said early Friday he was not at home when the incident took place.

"I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home," the minister told ANI. Singh alleged that the "miscreants came with petrol bombs". He said damages were caused to the ground floor and first floor of his home.

"It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman," MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said.

This is the second time that Singh's house was attacked by mob in a month. In May this year, a mob, which comprised of Meitei men and women, attacked the MP’s house — who is from the same community — over the deaths in the Manipur violence.

According to reports, Singh had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to "curb and control" any attempt at breaking up the northeast state, where 35 ethnic groups live. On Thursday, he said repeated clashes show that the security needs to be tightened and the monitoring agency should monitor the situation.

Earlier, Manipur minister Konthoujam Govindas’s house in Bishnupur was attacked during the ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 75 lives.

Why violence is happing in Manipur

The clashes between members of the Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands, erupted on May 3, sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

The clashes first broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was also preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

More than 100 people have died and 310 others are injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that claimed dozens of lives since it first broke out in April end.