Manipur violence: MoS Ranjan Singh's residence set ablaze in Imphal, he says 'miscreants' had petrol bombs

Manipur violence | MoS Ranjan Singh alleged that the "miscreants came with petrol bombs". He said damages were caused to the ground floor and first floor of his home.

A mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's in Kongba area in Imphal late Thursday, the Manipur government said. The junior minister of the external affairs minister said early Friday he was not at home when the incident took place.

"I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home," the minister told ANI. Singh alleged that the "miscreants came with petrol bombs". He said damages were caused to the ground floor and first floor of his home.

"It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman," MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said.