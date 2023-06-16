CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsManipur violence: MoS Ranjan Singh's residence set ablaze in Imphal, he says 'miscreants' had petrol bombs

Manipur violence: MoS Ranjan Singh's residence set ablaze in Imphal, he says 'miscreants' had petrol bombs

Manipur violence: MoS Ranjan Singh's residence set ablaze in Imphal, he says 'miscreants' had petrol bombs
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 9:13:08 AM IST (Updated)

Manipur violence | MoS Ranjan Singh alleged that the "miscreants came with petrol bombs". He said damages were caused to the ground floor and first floor of his home.

A mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's in Kongba area in Imphal late Thursday, the Manipur government said. The junior minister of the external affairs minister said early Friday he was not at home when the incident took place.

"I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home," the minister told ANI. Singh alleged that the "miscreants came with petrol bombs". He said damages were caused to the ground floor and first floor of his home.
"It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman," MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X