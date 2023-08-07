Manipur Violence LIVE: Manipur DGP to appear before SC, tribal body leaders to meet Amit Shah

Manipur Violence LIVE: NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur
NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) on Sunday announced withdrawal of support from the N Biren Singh government in Manipur. In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party's decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur, where ethnic rioting since the last three months has claimed more than 160 lives.
The KPA has two MLAs in the assembly - Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat. The NPP has seven MLAs and the NPF has five. The Congress, too, has five legislators.
Manipur Violence LIVE: Tribal body leaders to meet Amit Shah in Delhi
The delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, reached the Mizoram capital from Churachandpur in Manipur and will fly to Delhi from Lengpui airport, news agency PTI reported. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, on his Instagram account, expressed hope that the talks will yield results. He said that the ITLF leaders held a day-long discussion on Saturday and consulted him on whether to respond to the invitation or not.
Manipur Violence LIVE: Manipur DGP to appear before Supreme Court
Last week, the Supreme Court had asked the Manipur DGP to be present before the court personally on Monday when it hears a clutch of petitions on the mayhem in the northeastern state. The bench made strong observations on violence-hit Manipur and said there is no law and order in the state. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said there is a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state, News 18 reported.
“The investigation is so lethargic, FIRs are registered after so long, arrests not made, statements not recorded…There is a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in the state," a bench headed by Chandrachud had said last week.