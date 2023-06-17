Manipur violence updates | Mob tries to torch house of BJP leaders amid overnight clashes in Imphal

Manipur violence | "Tear gas shells were fired to quell rioters on Friday," they officials, adding that a thousand gathered to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound.

Two people were injured after security forces and mobs clashed in Manipur's Imphal late Friday. officials said attempts were made to torch the houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. "Tear gas shells were fired to quell rioters on Friday," they said.

Officials said that a thousand gathered to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Another mob tried to set the house of MLA Biswajeet on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd.

According to a News 18 report, 400-500 rounds were fired using automatic weapons in Bishupur’s Kwakta town and Churachandpur’s Kangvai village around 9:45 pm on Friday.

Officials said that since then intermittent bursts of firing is being reported. They accused the mob of attempting vandalism and arson of government officials and property. ANI shared visuals from inside the BJP office in Thongju which was vandalised by a mob Friday night.

Another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it. A crowd even tried to vandalise the house of Sharda Devi, BJP (women’s wing) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight.

Besides, a warehouse near the royal palace belonging to a retired tribal IAS officer was burnt down completely on Friday. A joint team of the Army, Assam Rifles, RAF and police undertook flag march in Imphal East till midnight, reports said.

Here are the top developments in Manipur violence:

An Army veteran was quoted by News 18 as saying that Manipur is now “stateless". Former Army chief Ved Malik took note of the “extraordinary sad call" from the retired lieutenant general from Manipur and said that the law and order situation in the state needs “urgent attention at the highest level". He even compared Manipur to Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria and Syria.

Late Thursday, a mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh in Kongba area in Imphal. In his first reaction after the incident, Singh said the law and order situation in the state has "totally failed".

Also, at least two houses were set on fire by unknown miscreants in the New Checkon area.

Why violence is happing in Manipur

Manipur has been witnessing sporadic violence since April end. The clashes have been reported between members of the Kuki ethnic group and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands. The violence, which first reported on May 3, was sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

The clashes first broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was also preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

More than 100 people have died and 310 others are injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that claimed dozens of lives since it first broke out in April end.

(With inputs from News 18, agencies)