Manipur violence updates | Mob tries to torch house of BJP leaders amid overnight clashes in Imphal

homeindia NewsManipur violence updates | Mob tries to torch house of BJP leaders amid overnight clashes in Imphal

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 12:20:50 PM IST (Updated)

Manipur violence | "Tear gas shells were fired to quell rioters on Friday," they officials, adding that a thousand gathered to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound.

Two people were injured after security forces and mobs clashed in Manipur's Imphal late Friday. officials said attempts were made to torch the houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. "Tear gas shells were fired to quell rioters on Friday," they said.

Officials said that a thousand gathered to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Another mob tried to set the house of MLA Biswajeet on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd.
According to a News 18 report, 400-500 rounds were fired using automatic weapons in Bishupur’s Kwakta town and Churachandpur’s Kangvai village around 9:45 pm on Friday.
