Manipur violence: During the hearing on Tuesday, the Centre said security agencies are on the ground and doing their best to control the situation.

The Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a plea seeking Army protection for minority Kuki tribals amid ethnic violence in Manipur. The plea was filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum. Dismissing the plea, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh said it is purely a law and order issue. It then posted the matter for hearing on July 3.

Last week, the Manipur Tribal Forum alleged that the central government and the chief minister of Manipur have jointly embarked on a communal agenda aimed at "ethnic cleansing" of Kuki tribals in the northeastern state.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Centre said security agencies are on the ground and doing their best to control the situation. Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh warned people that they will have to face the consequences if they do not stop violence in the state.

Singh said this while reacting to the "unprovoked firing" in Imphal West that injured an Army soldier on Sunday night.

"Stop it (violence). Otherwise, they will face the consequences. I also appeal to the people... Meitei people who are with arms... not to attack anything and maintain peace so that we can restore normalcy in the state," Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.

Singh visited relief camps at Birahari College, Khundrakpam and Heingang on Monday amid the ongoing violence in several parts of the state. After visiting some relief camps, he said the state government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily.

"Around 3,000-4,000 houses will be constructed...We are looking for the place where the construction can be done...," he added.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.