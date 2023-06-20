Manipur violence: During the hearing on Tuesday, the Centre said security agencies are on the ground and doing their best to control the situation.

The Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a plea seeking Army protection for minority Kuki tribals amid ethnic violence in Manipur. The plea was filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum. Dismissing the plea, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh said it is purely a law and order issue. It then posted the matter for hearing on July 3.

Last week, the Manipur Tribal Forum alleged that the central government and the chief minister of Manipur have jointly embarked on a communal agenda aimed at "ethnic cleansing" of Kuki tribals in the northeastern state.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Centre said security agencies are on the ground and doing their best to control the situation. Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh warned people that they will have to face the consequences if they do not stop violence in the state.