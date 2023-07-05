One killed in Manipur as security forces foil weapon loot attempt, Assam Rifles jawan shot at

The mob reportedly attacked a team of the Assam Rifles that was on the way to the camp. "They fired on the Assam Rifles personnel, in which a jawan was injured, and torched their vehicle," officials said.

Security forces thwarted an attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion in Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur on Tuesday, the Indian Army said. A clash erupted during the incident. A 27-year-old man was killed, while an Assam Riles jawan shot at, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, the Army said in a tweet that a mob had laid roadblocks to prevent the movement of reinforcements.

The mob also reportedly attacked a team of the Assam Rifles that was on the way to the camp. "They fired on the Assam Rifles personnel, in which a jawan was injured, and torched their vehicle," officials said. The jawan was shot in the leg.

In the clashes, a man, identified as Ronaldo, was shot. He was first taken to the Thoubal district hospital, but later referred to a hospital in Imphal as his condition was critical. He died on the way to the state capital, officials told PTI.

However, the situation was brought under control. "Additional columns of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force were able to induct and the situation was brought under control by synergised efforts of Security Forces," the Army said.

Parts of Manipur have been witnessing ethnic violence since April end. Violence first broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, more than 100 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands taking shelter in relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies)