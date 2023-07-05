CNBC TV18
One killed in Manipur as security forces foil weapon loot attempt, Assam Rifles jawan shot at

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 8:00:17 AM IST (Published)

The mob reportedly attacked a team of the Assam Rifles that was on the way to the camp. "They fired on the Assam Rifles personnel, in which a jawan was injured, and torched their vehicle," officials said.

Security forces thwarted an attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion in Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur on Tuesday, the Indian Army said. A clash erupted during the incident. A 27-year-old man was killed, while an Assam Riles jawan shot at, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

The mob allegedly tried to storm the camp of third IRB batallion in the Khangabok area of Manipur to loot arms and ammunition, officials said. Soon, a clash with the forces broke out. The forces tried to bring the situation under control and used teargas shells and rubber bullets at first, PTI reported. "But as the armed mob opened fire, the forces shot back," officials said.
Meanwhile, the Army said in a tweet that a mob had laid roadblocks to prevent the movement of reinforcements.
