One killed in Manipur as security forces foil weapon loot attempt, Assam Rifles jawan shot at

The mob reportedly attacked a team of the Assam Rifles that was on the way to the camp. "They fired on the Assam Rifles personnel, in which a jawan was injured, and torched their vehicle," officials said.

Security forces thwarted an attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion in Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur on Tuesday, the Indian Army said. A clash erupted during the incident. A 27-year-old man was killed, while an Assam Riles jawan shot at, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

An attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district of Manipur was successfully thwarted by Security Forces today. One rioter was…

Meanwhile, the Army said in a tweet that a mob had laid roadblocks to prevent the movement of reinforcements.