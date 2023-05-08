Manipur violence: SC directs Centre, state to increase relief, rehabilitation efforts amid 'humanitarian issue'

The Indian Army on Monday afternoon reported that over 100 columns of the army and Assam Rifles had been working for 96 hours to enhance surveillance in Manipur.

The Supreme Court on May 8 requested that the Centre and Manipur government take necessary measures to enhance security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by ethnic violence in Manipur. After a communal clash in the northeastern state left it burning, things are seeming to return to normal in Manipur.

Since violence erupted between the Hindu Meitei people and Christian tribal Kuki people on May 3, over 10,000 personnel from the Assam Rifles and Indian Army have been deployed to restore law and order. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code was invoked and troops were granted "shoot at sight" orders to enforce curfew.

Approximately 23,000 people were rescued from affected areas and relocated to military camps. Over 50 lives were lost.

People were seen on the morning and afternoon of May 8 leaving their houses to buy groceries and other essentials in Imphal's Thangal Bazar area. Curfew in the city has been relaxed for a few hours.

Supreme Court orders adequate steps to protect places of worship

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to take necessary steps for raising security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by the violence in Manipur.

The court also took note of submissions that no untoward incidents have been reported there in the last two days.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud emphasised that the aftermath of the violence is a "humanitarian issue" and urged for proper arrangements to be made in relief camps, ensuring that those sheltered there have access to basic amenities such as food, ration, and medical facilities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and Manipur state government, briefed the bench on the measures taken to address the violence.

He informed the court that 52 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, in addition to Army and Assam Rifles contingents, have been deployed in the affected areas. Flag marches and peace meetings are also being conducted in the disturbed areas.

The bench directed that all necessary efforts should be made to rehabilitate those who have been displaced by the violence. The court also ordered adequate steps to be taken to protect places of worship.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on pleas related to the Manipur violence until May 17 and requested that the Centre and state government submit updated status reports by then.

Indian Army employs aviation assets, enhances surveillance

The Indian Army on Monday afternoon reported that over 100 columns of the army and Assam Rifles had been working for 96 hours to enhance surveillance in Manipur.

The Army on May 8 reported that the employment of aviation assets in Manipur was being intensified and that aerial vehicles and helicopters were being pressed into action for surveillance in the state and along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The employment of these aerial assets will prevent any misadventure attempt by Manipur Valley-based insurgent groups, the Army claimed.

"Employment of these assets is giving a major fillip to the effectiveness of the Army & Assam Rifles, success of which is evident on ground in Manipur not only in hinterland but also for domination of Indo Myanmar Border to prevent any misadventure attempt by Manipur Valley Based Insurgent Groups staying across in various camps," they said, per an ANI report.

Student evacuations in full swing

A special flight carrying Maharashtra students will arrive in Mumbai at 6:30 pm on May 8. Students will travel to Guwahati from Imphal for the 4:30 pm flight, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday spoke to students of Maharashtra stranded in Manipur , who thanked him for promptly helping them and bringing them to safety.

Similarly, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Mondya also spoke with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh about student evacuations. Due to a lack of available flights, the four students from Delhi in Manipur will be evacuated on Tuesday.

Special flights have been arranged across the nation to help students from several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram escape from violence-hit Manipur.

With agency inputs.