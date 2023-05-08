Manipur violence: SC directs Centre, state to increase relief, rehabilitation efforts amid 'humanitarian issue'

4 Min(s) Read
The Indian Army on Monday afternoon reported that over 100 columns of the army and Assam Rifles had been working for 96 hours to enhance surveillance in Manipur.
The Supreme Court on May 8 requested that the Centre and Manipur government take necessary measures to enhance security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by ethnic violence in Manipur. After a communal clash in the northeastern state left it burning, things are seeming to return to normal in Manipur.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week
May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Since violence erupted between the Hindu Meitei people and Christian tribal Kuki people on May 3, over 10,000 personnel from the Assam Rifles and Indian Army have been deployed to restore law and order. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code was invoked and troops were granted "shoot at sight" orders to enforce curfew.
Approximately 23,000 people were rescued from affected areas and relocated to military camps. Over 50 lives were lost.