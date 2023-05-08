Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsManipur violence: SC directs Centre, state to increase relief, rehabilitation efforts amid 'humanitarian issue'

Manipur violence: SC directs Centre, state to increase relief, rehabilitation efforts amid 'humanitarian issue'

Manipur violence: SC directs Centre, state to increase relief, rehabilitation efforts amid 'humanitarian issue'
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 4:23:59 PM IST (Updated)

The Indian Army on Monday afternoon reported that over 100 columns of the army and Assam Rifles had been working for 96 hours to enhance surveillance in Manipur.

The Supreme Court on May 8 requested that the Centre and Manipur government take necessary measures to enhance security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by ethnic violence in Manipur. After a communal clash in the northeastern state left it burning, things are seeming to return to normal in Manipur.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Since violence erupted between the Hindu Meitei people and Christian tribal Kuki people on May 3, over 10,000 personnel from the Assam Rifles and Indian Army have been deployed to restore law and order. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code was invoked and troops were granted "shoot at sight" orders to enforce curfew.
Approximately 23,000 people were rescued from affected areas and relocated to military camps. Over 50 lives were lost.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X