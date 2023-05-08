Manipur violence: SC directs Centre, state to increase relief, rehabilitation efforts amid 'humanitarian issue'

The Indian Army on Monday afternoon reported that over 100 columns of the army and Assam Rifles had been working for 96 hours to enhance surveillance in Manipur.

The Supreme Court on May 8 requested that the Centre and Manipur government take necessary measures to enhance security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by ethnic violence in Manipur. After a communal clash in the northeastern state left it burning, things are seeming to return to normal in Manipur.

Since violence erupted between the Hindu Meitei people and Christian tribal Kuki people on May 3, over 10,000 personnel from the Assam Rifles and Indian Army have been deployed to restore law and order. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code was invoked and troops were granted "shoot at sight" orders to enforce curfew.

Approximately 23,000 people were rescued from affected areas and relocated to military camps. Over 50 lives were lost.