Manipur violence: Clashes escalate after mobs strategically pelt stones at security forces

Strife-torn Manipur is facing escalating violence as mobs are strategically targeting security forces with stone-pelting, leading to injuries and escalating tensions.

Concerns have been brewing over stone-pelting incidents in strife-torn Manipur where mobs are strategically cornering security forces and attacking them, leading to injuries.

On July 17, around 1,000 people clashed with forces at Singjamei Chowk in Imphal West. The protesting mob had blocked one side of the road and refused to relent despite requests from local police officers to disperse.

According to an official communication from a central force, after some time, a huge mob of about 3,000 people gathered at the site and attacked the troops by pelting stones at them. Almost all jawans received injuries, the communication added.

In another incident, a mob attacked supply trucks and injured drivers. Similarly, a mob attacked security personnel when asked to move back. When the jawans retaliated, the protesters started pelting them with stones. One person was killed and 12 injured while almost a dozen jawans also suffered injuries.

According to a senior official involved in maintaining the law and order situation, jawans have been injured more due to stone pelting than other causes.

“There is an upward trend of stone pelting in a few districts where mobs are targeting forces with stones. In most cases, around 2,000-4,000 people pelt stones on forces from all directions. It is happening in all areas. In fact, more jawans have been injured due to stone pelting than due to any other reason,” the senior official from the Manipur administration told News18.

The situation in Manipur remains volatile. The initial days of Parliament’s Monsoon Session have been washed out due to violence in the state, especially after a video showing a mob parading two women naked went viral.

The CJI described the incident as utterly unacceptable, highlighting the exploitation of women as a means of fuelling communal strife, which he deemed the gravest form of constitutional abuse. He further expressed the court’s profound disturbance at the emergence of such videos.

The Supreme Court emphasised that if the government fails to take action, it will intervene. It also stressed that it is high time for the government to step in and act decisively.​