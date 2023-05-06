Manipur violence death toll rises to over 50, CRPF directs jawans on leave to report immediately | Top points

The unrest has led to the deployment of the army and Assam Rifles to contain the situation, with over 4,000 people rescued from violence-hit areas The CRPF has asked all personnel from Manipur who are on leave in their home state to report to the nearest CRPF or BSF security camp along with their family members.

Manipur has been plagued by violent clashes following protests by the All Tribal Students Union against the demand to extend the Scheduled Tribe status to Meiteis. The unrest has led to the deployment of the army and Assam Rifles to contain the situation, with over 4,000 people rescued from violence-hit areas.

The Governor has even issued shoot-at-sight orders. The violence has claimed over 50 lives, including that of a CoBRA commando who was shot dead while on leave in his home village, and an Income Tax official who was killed in the line of duty. Meanwhile, 10 people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence, an official said.

Here are the top updates:

> NEET (UG)-2023 exam was postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur. Their exam will be held later. MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.

> Kuldeep Singh, Security Advisor, Manipur, said 10 people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence in Manipur. "...Army & Forces are addressing problems & Exec Magistrates, Sr officers of Police, Paramilitary & Assam Rifles trying to outreach in far-flung areas...84 arms surrendered till now & 10 people arrested today," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

> Long queues were seen before petrol pumps in Imphal following the Manipur violence.

> The death toll in Manipur violence has increased to 54, with shops and markets reopening and cars starting to ply the roads. Security forces were deployed in large numbers across major areas and roads. Five militants were killed in separate encounters in Churachandpur district on Friday night, and more than 1,100 people from Manipur's Jiribam district and surrounding areas have entered Assam's Cachar district.

> Over 1,100 individuals from Manipur's Jiribam district and surrounding areas have sought refuge by crossing the inter-state border to enter Assam's Cachar district following violent clashes in the neighbouring state. Most migrants belong to the Kuki community and are concerned that their homes have been damaged by the groups that targeted them on Thursday night when they fled to safety in Cachar.

> "The Government has already circulated 5 helplines. Army has notified that if any tourists and students are stuck there, they must contact the helpline numbers so that they can be escorted to their respective destination," Union Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (BJP MP from Manipur) said as Meitei people protested at Jantar Mantar.

> Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the chief secretary to speak to his counterpart in Manipur to ensure the safety of people from Bihar residing in the violence-hit state.

> On Friday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ordered its personnel from Manipur, who were on leave in their home state, to report to their nearest security base immediately, along with their family members. This directive came in the wake of the unfortunate incident where an armed assailant shot dead a CoBRA commando who was on leave and visiting his village in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday noon.

> An Income Tax department official named Letminthang Haokip was killed during the ongoing spate of violence in Manipur when he was "dragged out" of his official residence. The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Association strongly denounced this act of violence, stating that no cause or ideology can justify the killing of an innocent public servant on duty. They offered their heartfelt condolences to Haokip's family.