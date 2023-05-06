English
Manipur violence death toll rises to over 50, CRPF directs jawans on leave to report immediately | Top points

The unrest has led to the deployment of the army and Assam Rifles to contain the situation, with over 4,000 people rescued from violence-hit areas The CRPF has asked all personnel from Manipur who are on leave in their home state to report to the nearest CRPF or BSF security camp along with their family members.

Manipur has been plagued by violent clashes following protests by the All Tribal Students Union against the demand to extend the Scheduled Tribe status to Meiteis. The unrest has led to the deployment of the army and Assam Rifles to contain the situation, with over 4,000 people rescued from violence-hit areas.

The Governor has even issued shoot-at-sight orders. The violence has claimed over 50 lives, including that of a CoBRA commando who was shot dead while on leave in his home village, and an Income Tax official who was killed in the line of duty. Meanwhile, 10 people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence, an official said.
