Protests outside Amit Shah's residence as unrest in Manipur escalates

Within a week of his visit to the violence-struck state of Manipur, protests have broken out outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi today. Members of the Kuki community on Wednesday were demanding an end to the unrest.

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as "Save Kuki Lives" and raising slogans advocating for peace. Police authorities stated that four representatives were permitted to enter the home minister's house for a meeting, while the remaining protesters were relocated to Jantar Mantar.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the violence was an "unfortunate incident" and that the government's first priority was to hear out the demands of all communities and establish peace.

The unrest in Manipur, which began a month ago on May 3, has claimed the lives of 98 individuals, with 310 more sustaining injuries due to ethnic clashes. Currently, 37,450 people are seeking refuge in 272 relief camps established throughout the state.

The initial outbreak of violence on May 3 followed a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts to voice opposition to the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

8-year old boy, mother and relative burnt alive in ambulance

In a separate incident, an 8-year-old boy, his Meitei mother and another relative were burnt alive and killed in an ambulance in West Imphal on Sunday by a mob. Security forces have increased their presence in the vicinity of the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

News broke today about the incident which involved a mob intercepting an ambulance transporting the injured child to a hospital and setting it ablaze. The body sustained a severe head injury from a bullet during a previous shootout and his mother and relative were in the ambulance with him, accompanying him to seek medical assistance.

The victims have been identified as Tonsing Hangsing (8), his mother Meena Hangsing (45), and Lydia Lourembam (37).

The young boy and his Meitei mother were staying at an Assam Rifles relief camp in Kangchup and were scheduled to be transferred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. Initially, the ambulance was accompanied by Assam Rifles personnel, but later it was handed over to the local police. Then, civilians intercepted the ambulance and set it on fire, resulting in the deaths of all three individuals.

The Kangchup area, located on the border of Kangpokpi district and Imphal West, is home to several Kuki villages and has experienced intense violence since May 27. The clashes stem from tensions surrounding the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which triggered a series of smaller agitations.

Manipur's population consists of Meiteis, accounting for approximately 53 percent, residing primarily in the Imphal Valley, and Nagas and Kukis, constituting around 40 percent, residing in the hill districts.

With agency inputs.