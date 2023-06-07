Protests outside Amit Shah's residence as unrest in Manipur escalates

In a separate incident, an 8-year-old boy, his Meitei mother and another relative were burnt alive and killed in an ambulance in West Imphal on Sunday by a mob. Security forces have increased their presence in the vicinity of the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Within a week of his visit to the violence-struck state of Manipur, protests have broken out outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi today. Members of the Kuki community on Wednesday were demanding an end to the unrest.

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as "Save Kuki Lives" and raising slogans advocating for peace. Police authorities stated that four representatives were permitted to enter the home minister's house for a meeting, while the remaining protesters were relocated to Jantar Mantar.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the violence was an "unfortunate incident" and that the government's first priority was to hear out the demands of all communities and establish peace.